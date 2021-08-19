Colorado Springs family feels targeted after 2 drive-by shootings in 1 week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs family is fearful of staying in their home after it was a target of two drive-by shootings within days of one another.

Police tell the family they don’t have any leads despite surveillance video of the crime both nights.

The first time, more than a dozen bullets riddled their home while the Luna family was sleeping. Their couch, microwave, walls, and windows all have bullet holes. The family has lived in the house for two years and says it has been a quiet neighborhood until now.

Twenty shell casings were found outside the home, and 17 shots went into the house, according to Brandi Luna.

“We jumped up and went into panic mode cause we came this way and seen glass everywhere,” Luna said. “So they hit the door that time, but it went through the entire house and hit the opposite side.”

On August 9, the family had luckily gone to bed early because most of the shots went into the living room and kitchen. One week later, on Monday, Aug. 16, in broad daylight, 7 more bullets hit their home just before 3:30 p.m.

“Kids are barely getting out of school,” Luna added. “They saw us working on our car, they drove by first and three minutes later they came back and started shooting the house again.”

Moments before the second shooting, their dog had escaped the side fence and so they were searching for her which they say saved their lives.

“We would have been in the area where they had been shooting,” Luna explained.

She believes it is the same people who are targeting them. Luna thinks the shooter is in their late teens or early 20s driving a Silver Commander or Patriot Jeep.

“We don’t know what to do, my husband is scared to sleep at night. My kids are here,” Luna said. “The first one scared us because it was at night time, but it scares us more because they did it in broad daylight so we can’t be comfortable anywhere. My husband feels very uncomfortable. He wants to move, but I don’t want to move.”

Thankfully, no one has been injured, but the Luna family hopes this violence ends.

“I just wish it would stop and figure out why they are doing this to us,” Luna said.

Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating. If you have information on this crime, call the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP or CSPD at (719) 444-7000.