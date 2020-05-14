Colorado Springs developer ordered to give $150,000 to the Olympic Training Museum Endowment Fund

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced that a Colorado Springs developer charged with theft and racketeering involved in the U.S. Olympic Committee headquarters project settled to give a donation to the Olympic Training Museum Endowment Fund.

District Attorney Dan May and his office pursued criminal charges against Raymond Marshall over the past 8 years, there were parallel civil suits pending, filed by the victims.

Marshall cited $4 million in debts stemming from his developments. According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, Marshall faced six theft and racketeering charges in connection with allegations that he diverted $1 million in grants and city funds from a $42 million deal to keep the USOC headquarters in Colorado Springs.

All of the civil suits have since been settled and the majority of the victims have indicated they no longer wish to pursue further criminal charges. There is no longer any restitution to be paid in this case.

On Thursday, Raymond Marshall has agreed to make a $150,000 charitable donation to the Olympic Training Museum Endowment Fund which will benefit the United States Olympic Committee and our community. All of the victims have said they agree with this disposition.

The DA’s Office said given all of these facts and circumstances, all of the criminal charges against Raymond Marshall have been dismissed.

Information from: The Gazette