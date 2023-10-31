(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A repeat bank robbery suspect has been captured after he was extradited back to Colorado Springs, released on bond, robbed another bank, and was then involved in a chase and shooting with deputies in Kansas.

29-year-old Ulysses Parker was originally arrested in California for the robbery of two banks that occurred on the same day in Colorado Springs in August. Parker allegedly demanded money from the tellers at a US Bank on Pikes Peak Avenue and a Key Bank on Hartsel Drive on Aug. 25 and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Parker was subsequently arrested in San Bernardino, California on Aug. 30 and extradited back to Colorado in September for booking into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on an elevated $100,000 bond. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Parker was able to post bond and was released from jail within days of returning to Colorado.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

On Thursday, Oct. 19, officers once again responded to a robbery at the Pikes Peak National Bank on North Academy Boulevard. A suspect, later identified as Parker, demanded money from the teller and left with cash. Once Parker was determined to be a the suspect, a $250,000 warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of robbery.

On Monday, Oct. 23, detectives learned that Parker had been involved in a carjacking and police chase in Pratt County, Kansas. CSPD said the incident escalated into an officer-involved shooting, and Parker was injured. He survived the shooting, and was later booked into jail by the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office. No deputies were injured during the incident, CSPD said.