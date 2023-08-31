(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A bank robbery suspect who robbed two separate banks on Friday, Aug. 25, has been arrested in California, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said officers originally responded just before 10 a.m. on Friday to the US Bank in the 2300 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue, near Memorial Park, on a report of a robbery. The suspect allegedly demanded money from a teller and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Later on Friday, around 1:45 p.m., officers were once again sent to a reported bank robbery at the Key Bank in the 3600 block of Hartsel Drive, near East Woodmen Road and Rangewood Drive. The suspect had again demanded money from a teller and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The CSPD Robbery Unit responded to both banks and assumed the investigation, during which time it was determined that both banks had been robbed by the same suspect. There were no reported injuries during either robbery.

On Monday, Aug. 28, the Robbery Unit identified the suspect as 29-year-old Ulysses Parker II of Colorado Springs. An arrest warrant was issued for two counts of Aggravated Robbery. Parker was arrested on Aug. 30 in San Bernardino County, California.

CSPD said the investigation into these incidents is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.