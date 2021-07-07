Colorado Springs Assistant Principal charged with 50 counts of sexual assault found dead in Arkansas

STONE COUNTY, Ark. — The former Harrison Arkansas band director charged with 50 counts of sexual assault has died.

Randell Mealer was arrested Wednesday and charged with having sex with a former student.

He left Harrison to become an assistant principal in Colorado Springs before last school year. He was employed at GOAL Academy in the 20-21 school year.

Police now tell KNWA news that Mealer went missing after he was released from jail. His body was found on July 4th in Stone County Arkansas. Investigators won’t say how he died but say they aren’t looking for any suspects.

“Harrison Schools places highest value on the safety of all students. We were notified by the Harrison Police Department of their investigation and recent charges regarding Mr. Mealer. The school district is cooperating fully with all agencies involved in the investigation. Mr. Randall Mealer was employed in the Harrison School District from 2006-2020 as Director of Bands.”