Colorado Springs armed robbery suspect arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police have arrested a man accused of robbing the Academy Bank on Briargate Boulevard with a semi-automatic handgun.

Friday, August 2, just after 10 A.M. a man wearing a mask and armed with a silver semi-automatic handgun robbed the Academy Bank.

The suspect confronted the security guard and told her to back off or he would kill her, according to police. The suspect then fired a shot as he threw a bag at a teller and demanded cash, according to police.

While the teller placed cash from her drawer into the bag, the suspect pointed the gun at a second teller and fired a second shot in her direction, according to police. 

The suspect took the cash, left the bank, and ran away.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Avi-Awan Riddle-Doby. Police said Riddle-Doby was wanted on a warrant for escape.

With the assistance of the CSPD’s Tactical Enforcement and K-9 Units, Riddle-Doby was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Kidnapping.

