Colorado ranks No. 10 in most money lost in U.S. due to cyberattacks

STATEWIDE – The state of Colorado ranks number 10 on the list of U.S. states that have lost the most money by cyberattacks. The average financial loss comes to approximately $8,167 per person.



In the past ten years, cyberattacks have climbed significantly, surging 765% from $485 million in 2011 to a record $4.2 billion lost in 2020.

CCTV Camera World on Wednesday, Aug. 25, released a study on the Costliest Cybercrimes in America after analyzing FBI Internet Crime Compliant Center IC3 data from 2021 back to 2011.

Colorado business owners have been targeted significantly, losing an average of $97,964 to business email compromise– the highest costing cyberattack. BEC targets business emails by acting as a company’s real vendor and shares new bank information in order to gain wire transfers that are actually a fraud.

Phishing is the number one method of fraudulent theft, where fraudsters send out emails or texts with links that can access your data and other critical information. This technique has grown by 1,100% in the last five years as well as is the top method used.

North Dakota, Missouri, Ohio, New York and Utah were the top five states which lost the most money in 2020.

How do you avoid cyberattacks? See the following list below.

Never respond to unsolicited communications via email, text, or phone.

Don’t click on links, give personal information, or send money unless you know them.

Use a password manager to diversity your passwords.

Limit the amount of personal information you post on social media.

If you are the victim of a cyberattack report it to the IC3, FBI or IdentityTheft.gov.