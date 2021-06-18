Colorado parolee accused of possessing child sex abuse material

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado man who was on parole after pleading guilty to possessing child sex abuse material has been arrested again on similar charges, according to police.

Christopher Penley, 54, is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child. He was already in the Adams County jail on unrelated charges when the new charges were filed against him Wednesday, according to police.

In February, parole officers contacted the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to report that Penley had possession of child sex abuse material, according to police. Officers searched Penley’s devices and found “volumes of child sex abuse material,” according to police.

Court records indicate Penley pled guilty to possession of child sex abuse material in Teller County in August. He was also wanted on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender in Colorado Springs in May, according to court records.