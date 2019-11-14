Colorado nurse sentenced to federal prison for stealing fentanyl

DENVER — A Colorado nurse has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing fentanyl from the hospital where she worked, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Prosecutors said Jessica Sharman, 36, was sentenced Wednesday to three years and eight months in federal prison. She had previously pled guilty to tampering with a consumer product.

Prosecutors said Sharman was a nurse in the ICU at Parker Adventist Hospital in Parker. Soon after she started working there in January 2018, she started using a Pyxis machine to gain access to the fentanyl, according to prosecutors. In April, a routine audit found high fentanyl use in February and March. The audit also found Sharman had a high number of “remove-cancel” transactions, which means she had accessed the fentanyl but then cancelled the transaction, returning it to the machine.

Investigators interviewed Sharman and found evidence that she was stealing fentanyl from the hospital. Prosecutors said she sometimes replaced the stolen fentanyl with saline and put it back into the machine.

Prosecutors said Sharman tested positive for the use of fentanyl following the interview.

The hospital terminated Sharman’s employment on April 26, 2018. Her Colorado nursing license was suspended four days later.