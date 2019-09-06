1  of  2
Colorado man with 6 previous DUIs sentenced to life for fatal crash

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Todd Grudznske / Photo via KDVR

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man with six previous drunken driving convictions will spend the rest of his life behind bars for crashing into and killing a driver waiting at a red light.

Todd Kenneth Grudznske was sentenced Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder by showing extreme indifference to life and other crimes in the death of 25-year-old Angela Wimmer in the Denver suburb of Lakewood. The 48-year-old apologized to her family in court, said that he wished he had never started drinking and would try to honor Wimmer by helping others.

Prosecutors say he had a blood-alcohol level over four times the legal limit and was driving 70 mph in a 40 mph zone in a pickup truck when he rear-ended Wimmer’s car last September. Three people were also injured in the collision.

