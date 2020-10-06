Colorado man sentenced to prison for possessing child porn

DENVER — A southwestern Colorado man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Prosecutors said Jason Dunn, 46, of Mountain Village was sentenced Monday to seven and a half years in federal prison, followed by 10 years on supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $60,000 in restitution.

Dunn pled guilty to possession of child pornography in July. Investigators said they found more than 10,500 child pornography images and videos on his electronic devices. Prosecutors said more than 4,400 of the files depicted victims who were previously identified by law enforcement.