Colorado man sentenced to prison for abduction of teen

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Colorado man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for grooming a teenage Nebraska girl in online chats before taking her from her Lincoln home and driving her to a Denver suburb.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 34-year-old Nathan Kempter, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, was sentenced Wednesday.

In September, a jury found Kempter guilty of enticement of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Prosecutors say Kempter met the 14-year-old girl in the summer of 2019 in an online chat and exchanged messages for more than a week before he drove to Lincoln, picked up the girl and drove back to Colorado.