Colorado man pleads not guilty in 1984 hammer killings

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man has pleaded not guilty after he was accused of bludgeoning four people to death with a hammer in 1984 in two separate attacks.

The Denver Post reported 60-year-old Alexander Ewing entered his plea Monday after DNA evidence connected him to the crime scenes.

Prosecutors said he will not face the death penalty but instead faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors have accused Ewing of killing Patricia Louise Smith in Lakewood and then killing Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter six days later in Aurora.

The slayings have remained unsolved for over three decades.