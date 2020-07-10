Colorado man pleads guilty to possessing child porn; investigators found more than 10,500 images

DENVER — A Colorado man has pled guilty to possession of child pornography after investigators found more than 10,500 child pornography images and videos on his electronic devices, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Prosecutors said Jason Van Hoesen, 46, of Mountain Village pled guilty Monday.

Prosecutors said the investigation began in November 2018, when a search engine reported that someone had uploaded a file of suspected child pornography. Investigators traced the upload to Van Hoesen’s home in Mountain View, which is near Telluride.

When investigators went to Van Hoesen’s home, he confirmed he had uploaded the photo, according to prosecutors. Investigators searched his home and found several digital storage devices containing more than 10,500 files, including 281 videos, depicting child pornography.

As part of the plea agreement, Van Hoesen agreed to pay restitution to the 20 victims who requested it, according to prosecutors.

Van Hoesen’s sentencing hearing is set for October 5.