Colorado man charged with hate crime in Oregon stabbing

A white Colorado man has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly stabbing a Black man at a restaurant in Oregon last year, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said a federal grand jury in Portland returned a one-count indictment charging Nolan Levi Strauss, 26, with a hate crime involving an attempt to kill.

The stabbing happened December 21 at an Arby’s at a truck stop in Ontario, Oregon. Prosecutors said the victim was there to provide final documentation for a pending job application.

The victim was waiting for the manager in the lobby when Strauss, “unprovoked and without warning,” approached him from behind and stabbed him in the neck, according to prosecutors.

After a struggle for the knife, the victim freed himself, and store employees detained Strauss.

When a store employee asked why he attacked the man, Strauss said he did so because the man “was Black, and I don’t like Black people,” according to prosecutors.

The victim sustained two cuts to his neck. He was flown to a hospital in Boise for emergency surgery.

Strauss will make his first appearance in federal court on October 19.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.