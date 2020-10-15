Colorado human trafficking ring leader sentenced to 304 years in prison

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The leader of a human trafficking and forgery ring in the Denver area has been sentenced to 304 years in prison, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Chauncey Price, 30, was sentenced October 8. He was found guilty in December of 13 counts, including:

Violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act

Trafficking a minor for sexual servitude

Human trafficking for sexual servitude

Criminal attempt to commit pimping of a child

Criminal attempt to commit patronizing a prostituted child

Pandering of a child

Pimping

Forgery

Possession of a forged instrument

Possession of a forgery device

Prosecutors said Price’s sentence was enhanced because he had previously been convicted of four other felonies.

Prosecutors said during the trial, three victims testified about how Price forced them to have sex with strangers for money they then had to turn over to him.

Prosecutors said the criminal ring was also involved in producing counterfeit money, and used the trafficking victims to pass the fake money at businesses across the state.

Prosecutors said five co-defendants were already sentenced in connection with this case.