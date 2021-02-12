Colorado couple sentenced for running prostitution ring at Denver Tech Center

DENVER — Two Fort Collins residents have been sentenced to federal prison after they pleaded guilty to operating a prostitution ring out of the Denver Tech Center, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Prosecutors said Teresita Rodriguez, 40, and Jeramy Caron, 44, both of Fort Collins, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to facilitate prostitution, two counts of facilitating prostitution, and three counts of transporting an individual to engage in prostitution. Caron also pled guilty to two counts of money laundering, according to prosecutors.

Rodriguez was sentenced to 15 months, and Caron was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. Both sentences are followed by five years on supervised release. The defendants are also forfeiting more than $390,000, two SUVs, and 20 watches, and are subject to a money judgment in the amount of $700,000. Caron was also ordered to pay a $15,000 assessment to a victims’ fund, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez and Caron operated the ring from at least June 2018 to March 2020, when it was dismantled by the FBI and law enforcement.

Prosecutors said the enterprise recruited women from states such as Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, and Utah to travel to Denver and provide high-end escort services. Rodriguez and Caron paid to advertise the escort services online with provocative photographs of the women. They then bought plane tickets for women to visit for week-long stays, rented hotel rooms, and picked up cash proceeds following the sexual encounters. The advertising and travel costs were subtracted from the women’s profits, and Rodriguez and Caron kept half of the proceeds, according to prosecutors.

“When messaging with buyers, Rodriguez and Caron typically pretended to be the prostitute because they did not want customers to understand that they were dealing with an agency and wanted customers to believe instead that the prostitutes were independent,” prosecutors said. “In reality, Rodriguez and Caron kept an appointment book and arranged for the women to perform an average of approximately eight commercial sex acts per day.”

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and IRS-CI, with assistance from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.