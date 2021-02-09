Colorado Bureau of Investigation asks for assistance in cold case

SAGUACHE, Colo. — Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is asking for assistance to help identify a man only known as ‘John Doe,’ whose body was discovered off Colorado State Highway 114 in Saguache County nearly 19 years ago.

Law enforcement officials have released new facial reconstruction images of ‘John Doe’ Tuesday in hopes of identifying the man.

On Oct. 19, 2002, CBI assisted the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) to recover the remains of an unidentified male found wrapped in a blanket and/or quilt.

A coroner’s examination concluded that the cause of death was a homicide and provided the following information about the victim:

Unknown male, unknown age—possibly between 40 and 60

225-300 lbs., 6’5” tall

No tattoos or noticeable scars

Additionally, they added the remains were clad in black boxer shorts and a black Harley Davidson T-shirt from Fort Washington, Maryland.

“We are hoping the updated digital reconstruction images will result in new information that will lead to the identification of this individual and to help solve this case,” said CBI Deputy Director Chris Schaefer.

If you have any information on this case or believe you may know the victim, call CBI at 719-647-5999 or the SCSO at 719-655-2525.

A forensic artist completed the facial recognition sketches of the victim.