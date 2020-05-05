Coloradan cited, accused of leaking affidavit in Letecia Stauch murder case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Someone in Adams County has been cited for official misconduct after leaking Letecia Stauch’s arrest affidavit, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office did not release the suspect’s name or position. They said the person does not work for the court system, but does have a login to get into the court system. Deputy District Attorney Michael Allen said the person is not associated with the Stauch case.

Prosecutors allege the suspect accessed the affidavit, knowing it had not been made public, and released it to a website that tracks crimes.

Allen said a judge had planned to unseal the affidavit a week after it was leaked, but they wanted a chance to show it to the Stauch family and answer their questions first.

The person accused of leaking the affidavit will appear in court July 6.