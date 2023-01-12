(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak State College Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect of a burglary that happened in the evening of Jan. 5, to the morning of Jan. 6, at the College’s Centennial Campus located at 5675 South Academy Boulevard.

College police said the suspect caused major damage to the building. The suspect broke in and stole multiple high-dollar items from the bookstore.

Courtesy: Pikes Peak State College Police Department

Police describe him as a white man, around 40-50 years old, and wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket, a Pikes Peak State College sweatshirt and may be in possession of three stolen Adidas backpacks.

Pikes Peak State College Police ask if you have any information about this incident, or can help identify the suspect, contact Detective Corporal Zurek at Pikes Peak State College Police Department at (719) 368-1187.