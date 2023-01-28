(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a man found dead in his apartment 32 years ago in 1991.

On Jan. 28, officers were called to the University Apartments. Upon arrival, a neighbor informed officers that he had not seen 37-year-old David Rector for several days.

Concerned for Rector’s welfare, officers entered his apartment and found him dead in the living room. He had been fatally stabbed, according to officers.

Despite several interviews, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.