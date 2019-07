COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the two people who assaulted a clerk during a robbery at a northern Colorado Springs convenience store early Tuesday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 3 a.m. at a store on North Gate Boulevard near the intersection with Highway 83. The two robbers assaulted the clerk and stole money from the cash register, according to police.

Police said the victim refused medical treatment.

No suspects have been arrested.