COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed outside the Citadel Mall over the weekend.

The victims have been identified as Jeremiah Brown, 20, and Matthew Westrich, 21, both of Colorado Springs. Brown’s and Westrich’s deaths were ruled homicides.

Brown’s and Westrich’s deaths are the 15th and 16th homicide investigations in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022.

Colorado Springs police investigated five homicides at this time last year. This continues to be an active and open investigation.

