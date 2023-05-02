(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested after he was identified as the suspect in a bank robbery on Circle Drive at the end of April.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was originally alerted to the bank robbery around 2:30 p.m. on April 24, at a bank in the 1100 block of North Circle Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned a man had presented a demand note to bank employees, and he was provided with an undisclosed amount of money before running from the area on foot. He was not at the scene when officers arrived.

In an update, CSPD said the Robbery Unit had identified the suspect as 38-year-old Aron John Radej of Colorado Springs. Detectives obtained a warrant on May 1 charging Radej with Felony Robbery.

On May 2, members of the Robbery Unit, Metro Fugitive Task Force, and Tactical Enforcement Unit found Radej in the 4400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. Radej was taken into custody without incident.