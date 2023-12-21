(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man arrested in April on child sexual assault charges has taken a plea deal, and will serve twelve consecutive years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

Robert Henry Gordon was arrested on April 13, after EPSO received a report from the parents of a 14-year-old boy, who said they found inappropriate text messages between their child and Gordon. EPSO said Gordon reportedly served as a music teacher at First United Pentecostal Church in Security and had also worked as a school bus driver for multiple school districts in El Paso County in the past.

Gordon was arrested following an investigation and interview with EPSO.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

According to EPSO, on Dec. 8, Gordon accepted a plea deal for Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust, Unlawful Sexual Contact, and Enticement of a Child.

As a result, he was sentenced to two terms of six years confinement in the Department of Corrections to run consecutively for a total of 12 years. Additionally, he was sentenced to 20 years to life in the Sex Offender Intensive Supervision Program.