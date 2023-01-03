(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identities of the victim and the suspect in a Christmas Eve “accidental shooting” in Colorado Springs.

CSPD originally responded to the 4800 block of Rusty Nail Point around 1:10 a.m. on Christmas Eve on reports of an accidental shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a “critical injury from a gunshot wound,” who was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

The victim later passed away from his injuries, and the El Paso County Coroner completed an autopsy on Dec. 27, identifying him as 18-year-old Jesus Gonzalez Martinez, of Colorado Springs. CSPD said the coroner will determine the cause and manner of death, but said Martinez’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect, 26-year-old Dylan Miller of Colorado Springs, remained on scene when officers responded. Miller was taken into custody on Christmas Eve and booked into the El Paso County Jail on a charge of Manslaughter.

CSPD said Martinez’s death is the 54th homicide in the City in 2022. The police department had investigated 44 homicides at this time in 2021.

The investigation into the shooting incident remains ongoing, CSPD said. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.