Charges filed in connection with fatal crash in Cañon City parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver is facing charges after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of a Cañon City grocery store last week.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday at the City Market on Fremont Drive. Mark Bennett, 67, was walking through the parking lot when he was hit by a Ford Focus, according to police. He was taken to the hospital, where he died later Wednesday evening. An autopsy determined he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Police said the driver of the Focus, 87-year-old Robert Sergeant of Cañon City, has been issued a summons for careless driving causing death.

Police said it appears Sergeant was pulling into a parking space when he accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake.