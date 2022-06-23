COLORADO SPRINGS — Documents sent out by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Thursday reveal the extent of the illegal activity knowingly carried out by multiple people involved with Top Dollar Pawn.

The indictment documents state that between January 1, 2018 and June 13, 2022, the defendants engaged in a “pattern of buying and selling stolen property sold to them by boosters who stole those items from various retail stores.”

The named defendants are all actively engaged with Top Dollar Pawn: Walt Mauro, Mischa Jargowski, Jack Jargowski, and Daria Mauro. Top Dollar is also named as a defendant. According to the documents, interviews with boosters and former employees detailed that those involved in the enterprise knew the items they were buying had been stolen.

Sting operations conducted by law enforcement proved that the defendants acknowledged and ignored any opportunity to obtain information about the new-in-box items they were buying from well-known boosters. The defendants used the laundered funds to continue operations of the business, and buy more stolen property.

The four defendants, along with Top Dollar Pawn, are facing 29 charges, including pattern of racketeering, theft in the amount of $5,000-$20,000, and 27 counts of money laundering.

The two Top Dollar Pawn locations in Colorado Springs and two in Pueblo are closed indefinitely while law enforcement investigates.