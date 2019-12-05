Live Now
Central Colorado Springs restaurant robbed at gunpoint

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the men who robbed a central Colorado Springs restaurant at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Police said the robbery happened around 9 p.m. at an unspecified restaurant on Fillmore Street just west of Nevada Avenue. Two men pointed a gun at the owner and demanded money, according to police. They got away with the cash register and cash.

Initial reports indicated shots had been fired during the robbery, but other witnesses said no shots were fired, according to police. No injuries were reported.

No suspects have been arrested.

