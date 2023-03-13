(IGNACIO, Colo.) — The Ignacio Police Department has requested the help of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a 2009 cold case homicide investigation.

According to the CBI, 49-year-old Larry Fuller was walking home from the Sidekick Bar on Goddard Avenue in Ignacio in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2009, just hours into the New Year, when he was shot and killed.

The CBI said Fuller had been at the bar with his wife, Paula Silva, when he decided to walk home alone. On his walk home, Fuller was shot in the 300 block of Goddard Avenue, where he died of his injuries.

The CBI said Fuller was a diesel mechanic and father of four, who moved to Colorado in 2000.

Investigators believe Fuller’s death may have been the result of an altercation at the bar earlier that night. The CBI is asking anyone with information to contact Agent Brandon Ludwig at 970-210-5941.