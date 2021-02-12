CBI looking for information in San Luis homicide

SAN LUIS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for information about who killed a man in San Luis last week.

The CBI said just before midnight on February 3, the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting at a home on Alfonso Street in San Luis, which is about 30 miles southeast of Alamosa.

When deputies arrived, they found a man shot dead inside the home. The victim was identified as Christopher Patrick Lopez, 47. Deputies said he was known to live in the San Luis area.

Law enforcement is investigating his death as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Luis Valley CrimeStoppers at 719-589-4111.