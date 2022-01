COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two brazen thieves who were caught on camera stealing a hot tub.

Surveillance video shows the thieves at Backyards & Billiards on Sinton Road around 6 a.m. Thursday.

At least two men can be seen placing the hot tub on a trailer that was hooked up to a white truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD.