Caught on Camera: Suspect cuts gate chain, steals trailer from Southeast Health Group; reward being offered

A suspect can be seen stealing a trailer from Southeast Health Group on Saturday, Nov. 13.

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — Southeast Health Group is searching for the person responsible for stealing a dump trailer from the organization’s construction site in downtown Rocky Ford.

Surveillance video shows a person in a white reflective, hooded sweatshirt cut the gate chain to a privacy fence, back their truck up to the trailer, hitch it, and then drive away. It happened around 7:49 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Southeast Health Group is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the recovery of the trailer. If you have any information, you are asked to call the group’s office at 384-5446 and leave a message.

The trailer was located at Southeast Health Group’s latest project location. The group plans to create a health services mall that also provides space to private local businesses.