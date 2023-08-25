(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in a recent operation in Southern Colorado in which multiple stolen cars were recovered and several people were arrested on outstanding warrants.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), police joined the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Fountain Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Cañon City Police Department, and local parole to address car thefts.

PPD said the operation resulted in the recovery of seven stolen vehicles, five arrests, and the seizure of narcotics, in some cases. Among the vehicles recovered were three motorcycles and a U-Haul box truck.

Among those connected to the thefts were a mix of felons, parolees, local gang members, and a former Safe Streets Criminal. Of the five arrested, three will be charged with Motor Vehicle Theft. A woman was contacted with 10 municipal warrants, and a man was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants.

PPD said a misused license plate and a stolen license plate were also recovered.

“We would like to remind our community members to make sure to immediately report any stolen or lost license plates from your vehicle(s) and to confirm you have the correct plates on your vehicle(s),” PPD said.