Carjacking victim assaulted with a bat, one of two arrests made

Crime

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police officers found a victim assaulted with a bat after being carjacked south east of Old Colorado City Saturday at around 10 p.m. on the 1500 blcok of Arch St. after receiving a call.

The victim had non-life threatening injures and stated that two unidentified suspects drove off with his two-door white Honda Accord.

Officers found the stolen car in the 1700 block of West Vermijo Ave. a short time later. They arrested oen suspected — Amber Salas — and the second has yet to be arrested.

