(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A man who threatened people at a Wal-Mart in Fountain and carjacked someone has been arrested after officers chased him through a wooded area near Santa Fe Drive.

Officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) originally responded to the Wal-Mart in the 6000 block of South Highway 85 on a report that someone was threatening people in the area. When officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Stephano Gutierrez, and another person associated with him were seen getting into a car that was stopped on Hwy 85.

When officers tried to contact the people in the car, the driver was forced out by one of the suspects, before Gutierrez moved into the driver’s seat and drove away from officers “at an extremely high rate of speed,” FPD said.

FPD said Gutierrez had multiple active warrants for Motor Vehicle Theft and Parole Violation.

The stolen car was recovered around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) in the area of Santa Fe Drive, but Gutierrez was not located with the car.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, FPD said members of their D.I.C.E. Team were in the area of Santa Fe Drive in Colorado Springs and saw Gutierrez in the area. After leading officers on a brief foot chase through “a wooded creek area,” he was eventually taken into custody.

FPD said Gutierrez’s criminal history includes previous felony convictions for Robbery, Controlled Substance Possession and Criminal Impersonation. He also had prior incarceration in the Colorado Department of Corrections, FPD said.

Gutierrez was booked into the El Paso County Jail on two active warrants for Robbery and Motor Vehicle Theft.