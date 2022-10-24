(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Monday, Oct. 24, the victim of an attempted car theft in Colorado Springs fired a gun at the thieves after police say the thieves fired at the owner when confronted.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded just after 8 p.m. to the 1100 block of South Chelton Road on a report of an attempted motor vehicle theft where shots were fired.

Officers learned that two suspects tried to steal a car, and when they were confronted by the owner of the car, one of the suspects fired a gun at the owner. The victim was armed and fired back at the suspects. The suspects fled in another car parked nearby.

CSPD said the victim was not hit by the gunfire, and there are no indications that the suspects were hit by the gunfire either.

CSPD said the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the public is not in any danger.