Car thefts increasing in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In the last six years, car thefts in Colorado have increased dramatically.

In 2018, Colorado Springs averaged 48 stolen cars per week. Pueblo is fourth-worst in the nation per capita when it comes to stolen cars.

Colorado Springs police say these crimes are often the work of opportunists–people looking for open doors, keys left in cars, or valuables in cars. They say the best thing you can do is make sure you lock up, because car theft can happen anywhere.

“Don’t think that if your car is not on that top 10 list of most stolen, that you’re exempt,” John Henry with Coloradans Against Auto Theft said. “You are not. Car theft is a crime of opportunity. They will find the car. They will take it if it suits them to do it, and if you manage to leave it in some sense unlocked, open, running, and available to them.”

The top 10 makes and models most likely to be stolen are the Honda Civic, Honda Accord, Ford F-250, Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150, Dodge Ram, Ford F-350, Subaru Legacy, GMC Sierra, and Jeep Grand Cherokee.