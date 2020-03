PUEBLO, Colo. — A car theft suspect was shot and injured by officers in Pueblo early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 3 a.m. on Deane Lane, which is off Highway 50 on Pueblo’s east side. The man who was shot was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said no officers were injured.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.