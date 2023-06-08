(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and multiple other law enforcement agencies recovered 11 stolen cars and made multiple arrests following a weeks-long operation spanning several counties.

PPD posted about the operation on Facebook, and said its officers joined members of the Colorado State Patrol, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Local Parole, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Cañon City Police Department, and Fountain Police Department for four operations.

During the operations, PPD said 11 stolen cars were recovered and 13 people were arrested on a variety of warrants. Five people have been charged with Motor Vehicle Theft charges in connection to the stolen cars, and some were also charged with Trespassing.

Narcotics, a loaded handgun, and five catalytic converters were seized in connection to the investigation, PPD said.

PPD said during one of the encounters, a suspect ran from a stolen car, and was found hiding under the foundation of a home.

PPD asked the community to remember to always secure your car, use theft protection devices if needed, and never leave spare keys hidden in your car.