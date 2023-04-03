(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said a car theft suspect was caught in a restaurant drive-through on Monday, April 3, after stealing a woman’s car that she had left unattended.

According to PPD, officers responded around 7 a.m. on Monday to the 3300 block of Morris Avenue, just west of the Pueblo Country Club, on a reported car theft. The caller told police she had left her car momentarily unattended, and when she returned, she saw someone driving off with her car.

PPD said officers found the car in the drive-through of a restaurant on Pueblo’s south side. One officer approached the car from the front and another from behind it, to box it in. PPD said the suspect then tried to get away by backing up, narrowly avoiding the patrol car behind him and hitting an unoccupied car in the parking lot.

PPD said the suspect then drove forward, ramming the police car in front of him and causing extensive damage.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Izia Weybright, got out of the car and ran on foot eastbound across Pueblo Boulevard, where he was taken into custody without incident. PPD said officers who searched Weybright found a .22 caliber revolver hidden in his boot.

Weybright was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on charges of First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Felony Criminal Mischief, Reckless Endangerment, and three restraining order violations. He also had a Contempt of Court warrant for Motor Vehicle Theft and a warrant for Unauthorized Absence.

Weybright is due in court on April 10.