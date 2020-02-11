Car theft suspect arrested after victim chases him down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A car theft suspect was arrested after the victim chased him down and held him until officers arrived Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said it happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Van Teylingen Drive and American Drive, which is southwest of Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Police said the car had been stolen on February 4. On Monday, the victim saw it leaving the parking lot of the Candlewood Apartments. The victim got into another car and chased the suspect. He caught up to the suspect at American Drive, and blocked him from leaving. The victim then went to the driver’s side door and pulled the suspect from the car, according to police. The suspect tried to grab a gun that was tucked between the seat and console, but was unable to get ahold of it, according to police.

The victim took the suspect to the ground and held him until officers arrived, according to police.

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Patrick Allen, was treated for minor injuries, then arrested on charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft and possession of weapons by a previous offender, along with multiple outstanding warrants.

Police said the gun in the car had been stolen in a separate incident.

Police said a passenger ran from the stolen car during the commotion, and was not apprehended.