(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for the driver of a vehicle after they sideswiped a police vehicle while the officer was on the scene of another crash.

At around 4:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the intersection of Fountain Boulevard and South Powers Boulevard a CSPD officer was on the scene of a traffic crash when according to CSPD a vehicle driving southbound on Powers Blvd. sideswiped the police vehicle that had it’s emergency lights on.

CSPD said no officers were injured, and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. CSPD is looking for the driver to identify and cite them.