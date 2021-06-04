Car sought by Fountain Police after multiple shooting, car chase, crash

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Police are asking for help in locating a suspect’s car described as a white Nissan Altima or Maxima following multiple shootings, a police chase and a crash on Friday.

Around 4:20 p.m., officers with the Fountain Police Department responded to the area of Hurley Drive and Cedar Chase Drive for reports of a shooting. Witnesses reported drivers of two separate cars were in a verbal argument and began shooting at each other. Both cars and the occupants had left the scene before officers arrived.

According to police, the first car was described as an older model, black Toyota, and the second car was described as a newer model, white Nissan Altima or Maxima.

While officers were still on scene at Hurley Drive and Cedar Chase Drive, reports of another shooting at Walmart, located at 6310 South Highway 85. The car and suspects in the Walmart shooting matched the description of the black Toyota, and its occupants, from the Hurley Drive and Cedar Chase Drive shooting.

The black Toyota left the area of Walmart and was located a short time later traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Highway 85 at Duckwood Road. Officers attempted to stop the car. However, the car continued south on Highway 85 for approximately two miles. Officers performed a tactical car maneuver, on the suspect car, on the southbound on-ramp to I-25 from South Santa Fe Ave, disabling the suspect car.

One man and one boy were taken into custody. Further investigation revealed the same black Toyota failed to yield to a Fountain Police Officer the day before. It was also discovered the two suspects in custody were involved in a car break-in earlier on Friday in Security/Widefield where firearms were stolen.

Officers are still trying to locate the white Nissan sedan involved in the shooting at Hurley Drive and Cedar Chase Drive. To our knowledge there are no known injuries to anyone involved. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Fountain Police Department at (719) 390-5555.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.