COLORADO SPRINGS — A driver is under arrest and facing multiple charges after an early morning crash that left an apartment building and another car damaged.

According to the Colorado Springs police Department (CSPD), officers with the Gold Hill Division responded just after 1 a.m. to an apartment building in the 2900 block of Straus Lane, near the Fillmore/I-25 interchange.

During their investigation, officers discovered a driver hit another car and then struck an apartment building. The car damaged two support beams of a balcony for the second-floor apartments.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived on scene and helped secure the balcony until repairs can be completed.

The driver is suspected of driving under the influence, and was charged with multiple traffic offenses.

No one was injured in the crash and no one was displaced from the apartment complex.