(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — Cañon City is warning neighbors in the area of an email scam trying to steal their information.

The City posted on their Twitter account and said it has been made aware that local contractors and businesses have received an email message asking them to confirm their business name within the “Approved 2023 Licensed Contractors Directory.”

The email specifies that is is from a “Leadership Committee,” and business owners must click on a “OneDrive PDF Document.” However, the City said business owners have flagged the email as suspicious.

Cañon City confirmed that the email does not originate from a city or state email address. If you receive this email, do not click on the link– the City said this is a phishing attempt for information.

If you have questions about any emails that appear to be city related but you are unsure, you can contact the City at (719) 269-9011.