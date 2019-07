CAÑON CITY — Officials with the Cañon City Police Department and Cañon City Fire Department were on scene after a call of a suspicious package found inside the Post Office.

Please avoid the area around the Post Office. Officials with the Canon City Police Department and Canon City Fire… Posted by Canon City Police Department on Saturday, July 20, 2019

The Post Office was closed while they waited for the Pueblo Police Department Bomb Squad.

They discovered that the suspicious package which had no address or any other information on it only contained some candy and a t-shirt.

***** POST OFFICE UPDATE*****The situation at the Post Office has been resolved. The package, which had no address or… Posted by Canon City Police Department on Saturday, July 20, 2019

The Post office has since been reopened. All operations have been resumed.