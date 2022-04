CAÑON CITY, Colo – The Cañon City Police Department is warning the community it has been taking reports of cases involving counterfeited currency.

The currency is $100 bills that say “for motion picture use only” on the top of them. Police ask people who come across any $100 bills to inspect them thoroughly.





If you encounter counterfeit/fake currency, please call the Canon City Police Department at (719) 276-5600.