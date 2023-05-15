(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is hoping someone in the community recognizes a man who trespassed at the Royal Gorge Train.

CCPD posted on Facebook and said the man seen in accompanying photos was trespassing at the Royal Gorge Train, and he is suspected of criminal mischief as well as reckless endangerment.

Courtesy: Cañon City Police Department

Courtesy: Cañon City Police Department

Courtesy: Cañon City Police Department

CCPD asked anyone with information or knowledge of this man’s identity to contact the police department. You can submit an online tip form, or call CCPD at (719) 276-5600.

CCPD said if your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.