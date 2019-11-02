Cañon City police investigating report of person impersonating officer

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department is investigating a report of a person impersonating a police officer on Halloween night.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a resident was contacted by a person they believed to be a police officer. The incident happened in the area of Fifth Street and Macon Avenue. Police said the person was wearing a black uniform, and was driving a dark blue sedan with police lights in the visor area and a spotlight near the driver’s side mirror. No description of the person was immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at 719-276-5600, option 8.

Police said if you have doubts about someone trying to pull you over: