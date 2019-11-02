Live Now
Watch FOX21 News at 6:30

Cañon City police investigating report of person impersonating officer

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights crime law enforcement sheriff deputies patrol 16x9 graphic

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department is investigating a report of a person impersonating a police officer on Halloween night.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a resident was contacted by a person they believed to be a police officer. The incident happened in the area of Fifth Street and Macon Avenue. Police said the person was wearing a black uniform, and was driving a dark blue sedan with police lights in the visor area and a spotlight near the driver’s side mirror. No description of the person was immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at 719-276-5600, option 8.

Police said if you have doubts about someone trying to pull you over:

  • Find a bright and/or populated place to pull over. Turn on your four-way hazard lights to acknowledge the officer as you look for a safe and public location.
  • Call 9-1-1 to report the stop or verify the person is actually a police officer.
  • Ask an officer to show you their identification, as they are required to carry one when on duty.
  • If the person tries to enter your vehicle, honk the horn of your vehicle repeatedly.
  • Do not get out of your vehicle unless you are certain the person talking with you is an officer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories