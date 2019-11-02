Cañon City police investigating report of person impersonating officer

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department is investigating a report of a person impersonating a police officer on Halloween night.
Police said around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a resident was contacted by a person they believed to be a police officer. The incident happened in the area of Fifth Street and Macon Avenue. Police said the person was wearing a black uniform, and was driving a dark blue sedan with police lights in the visor area and a spotlight near the driver’s side mirror. No description of the person was immediately available.
Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at 719-276-5600, option 8.
Police said if you have doubts about someone trying to pull you over:
- Find a bright and/or populated place to pull over. Turn on your four-way hazard lights to acknowledge the officer as you look for a safe and public location.
- Call 9-1-1 to report the stop or verify the person is actually a police officer.
- Ask an officer to show you their identification, as they are required to carry one when on duty.
- If the person tries to enter your vehicle, honk the horn of your vehicle repeatedly.
- Do not get out of your vehicle unless you are certain the person talking with you is an officer.